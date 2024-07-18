Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield IRT [Image 2 of 5]

    Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield IRT

    BROWNING, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade 

    179th Cyberspace Wing

    1st Lt. Jacob Farmer, Personnel Officer assigned to the 215th Medical Company Area Support, Indiana Army National Guard, tracks personnel statistics as a part of the Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) medical mission at Browning High School in Browning, MT., July 19, 2024. For more than three decades, the IRT program has worked to build civil-military partnerships to provide life-changing care and resources to communities across America. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 17:08
    Location: BROWNING, MONTANA, US
    Air National Guard
    Ohio Air Guard
    Joint Force
    IRTsWIN
    montanaIRT2024
    Blackfeet Indian Tribe

