Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield IRT

1st Lt. Jacob Farmer, Personnel Officer assigned to the 215th Medical Company Area Support, Indiana Army National Guard, tracks personnel statistics as a part of the Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) medical mission at Browning High School in Browning, MT., July 19, 2024. For more than three decades, the IRT program has worked to build civil-military partnerships to provide life-changing care and resources to communities across America. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 17:08
|Photo ID:
|8540527
|VIRIN:
|240719-Z-CC887-1045
|Resolution:
|6880x4584
|Size:
|21.5 MB
|Location:
|BROWNING, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
