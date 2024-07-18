Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield IRT

U.S. Air Force MSgt. Ryan Tonninges, medic assigned to the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, conducts vision screening as a part of the Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) medical mission at Browning High School in Browning, MT., July 19, 2024. The medical IRT mission is a Department of Defense sponsored training event that links community partners with joint force partners to provide medical care for surrounding communities. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade)
|07.19.2024
|07.20.2024 17:08
|8540528
|240719-Z-CC887-1005
|5408x3600
|16.97 MB
|BROWNING, MONTANA, US
|1
|0
