Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield IRT

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nicholas Gordon, dentist assigned to the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, conducts a dental cleaning during the Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) medical mission at Browning High School in Browning, MT., July 19, 2024. The medical IRT mission is a Department of Defense sponsored training event that links community partners with joint force partners to provide medical care for surrounding communities. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade)

