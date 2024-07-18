Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) hosts Reception at CARAT Thailand 2024 [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) hosts Reception at CARAT Thailand 2024

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daemon Pellegran 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    240719-N-JT705-2005 SATTAHIP, THAILAND (July 19, 2024) Rear Adm. Joaquin Martinez de Pinillos, Reserve Vice Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, provides remarks during a U.S.-hosted reception aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2024 in Sattahip, Thailand, July 19, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daemon Pellegran)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    This work, USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) hosts Reception at CARAT Thailand 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Daemon Pellegran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Royal Thai Navy
    Republic of Singapore
    DESRON7
    CARAT Thailand
    USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10)
    CARAT 2024

