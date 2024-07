240719-N-JT705-2004 SATTAHIP, THAILAND (July 19, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Caleb “Gump” Derrington, left, speaks about capabilities of the MH-60S Seahawk helicopter to members of the Republic of Singapore Navy during a U.S.-hosted reception aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2024 in Sattahip, Thailand, July 19, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daemon Pellegran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.20.2024 07:30 Photo ID: 8540157 VIRIN: 240719-N-JT705-2004 Resolution: 6481x4480 Size: 4.66 MB Location: SATTAHIP, TH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) hosts Reception at CARAT Thailand 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Daemon Pellegran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.