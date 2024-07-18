USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) hosts Reception at CARAT Thailand 2024

240719-N-JT705-2001 SATTAHIP, THAILAND (July 19, 2024) Sideboys render honors to Rear Adm. Joaquin Martinez de Pinillos, Reserve Vice Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, during a U.S.-hosted reception aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2024 in Sattahip, Thailand, July 19, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daemon Pellegran)

