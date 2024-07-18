USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) hosts Reception at CARAT Thailand 2024

240719-N-JT705-2006 SATTAHIP, THAILAND (July 19, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Levi Morris, center, Combat Systems Officer from the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), sings with The Broadside Brass Band of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, during a U.S.-hosted reception aboard as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2024 in Sattahip, Thailand, July 19, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daemon Pellegran)

