Members of the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Honor Guard prepare to fold the flag during U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Josue “Joe” Robles Jr.'s interment ceremony July 19, 2024, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Texas. In 1966, Robles reported to Fort Jackson, South Carolina, for Army basic training. Upon completion, he attended Artillery Officer Candidate School at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where he earned a commission as a second lieutenant in 1967. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tristin English).

