    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Josue "Joe" Robles. Jr. Interment [Image 6 of 9]

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Josue &quot;Joe&quot; Robles. Jr. Interment

    SAN ANTONIO, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Tristin English 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Soldiers with the Fort Sam Houston Caisson Section carry the flag-draped casket of retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Josue “Joe” Robles Jr. during his interment ceremony July 19, 2024, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Texas. In 1966, Robles reported to Fort Jackson, South Carolina, for Army basic training. Upon completion, he attended Artillery Officer Candidate School at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where he earned a commission as a second lieutenant in 1967. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tristin English).

