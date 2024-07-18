Army Maj. Gen Scott M. Sherman presents the flag to Patricia Robles during the interment ceremony of retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Josue “Joe” Robles Jr., July 19, 2024, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Texas. Robles’ Army career placed him in many command and staff positions, including active-duty posts in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm in the Middle East. He became director of Army budget and commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division, the legendary "Big Red One." (U.S. Air Force photo by Tristin English).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 12:12 Photo ID: 8538431 VIRIN: 240719-F-OH119-1260 Resolution: 6966x4644 Size: 2.67 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Josue "Joe" Robles. Jr. Interment [Image 9 of 9], by Tristin English, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.