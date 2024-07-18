Soldiers with the Fort Sam Houston Caisson Section carry the flag-draped casket of retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Josue “Joe” Robles Jr. during his interment ceremony July 19, 2024, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Texas. After completing 28 years of service to our nation in the U.S. Army, Robles continued his legacy of leadership as the USAA chief executive, where he made significant contributions supporting military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tristin English).

