Soldiers with the Fort Sam Houston Caisson Section carry the flag-draped casket of retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Josue “Joe” Robles Jr. during his interment ceremony July 19, 2024, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Texas. During his military career, Robles was frequently recognized for his service and honor. He became director of Army budget and commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division, the legendary "Big Red One." (U.S. Air Force photo by Tristin English)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 12:12 Photo ID: 8538432 VIRIN: 240719-F-OH119-1376 Resolution: 3717x2473 Size: 1.35 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Josue "Joe" Robles. Jr. Interment [Image 9 of 9], by Tristin English, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.