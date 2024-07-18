Soldiers with the Fort Sam Houston Caisson Section carry the flag-draped casket of retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Josue “Joe” Robles Jr. during his interment ceremony July 19, 2024, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Texas. During his military career, Robles was frequently recognized for his service and honor. He became director of Army budget and commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division, the legendary "Big Red One." (U.S. Air Force photo by Tristin English)
