Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BLT 1/5 employ sUAS during live-fire range [Image 6 of 6]

    BLT 1/5 employ sUAS during live-fire range

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Marcus Morgan, an intelligence specialist assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, lands an R80D SkyRaider unmanned aerial system after completing a live-fire range at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 14, 2024. Morgan provided live feedback to mortarmen using an R80D Sky Raider unmanned aerial system that transmitted data. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 04:05
    Photo ID: 8535621
    VIRIN: 240714-M-YF186-1941
    Resolution: 5378x3841
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/5 employ sUAS during live-fire range [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BLT 1/5 employ sUAS during live-fire range
    BLT 1/5 employ sUAS during live-fire range
    BLT 1/5 employ sUAS during live-fire range
    BLT 1/5 employ sUAS during live-fire range
    BLT 1/5 employ sUAS during live-fire range
    BLT 1/5 employ sUAS during live-fire range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mortars
    15th MEU
    MCB Hawaii
    Drone
    Innovation
    IMEFSummerSeries

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download