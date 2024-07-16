Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BLT 1/5 employ sUAS during live-fire range [Image 4 of 6]

    BLT 1/5 employ sUAS during live-fire range

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tristain Hermesman, a squad leader assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes cover after firing an M224 60 mm mortar system during a live-fire range at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 14, 2024. 15th MEU Marines utilized small unmanned aerial systems to assess fires and effects to relay data to mortarmen during a crew-served weapons range. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 04:05
    Photo ID: 8535619
    VIRIN: 240714-M-YF186-1481
    Resolution: 4087x6130
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/5 employ sUAS during live-fire range [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BLT 1/5 employ sUAS during live-fire range
    BLT 1/5 employ sUAS during live-fire range
    BLT 1/5 employ sUAS during live-fire range
    BLT 1/5 employ sUAS during live-fire range
    BLT 1/5 employ sUAS during live-fire range
    BLT 1/5 employ sUAS during live-fire range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mortars
    15th MEU
    MCB Hawaii
    Drone
    Innovation
    IMEFSummerSeries

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download