BLT 1/5 employ sUAS during live-fire range

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Marcus Morgan, left, an intelligence specialist assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides aerial feedback to mortarmen during a live-fire range at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 14, 2024. Morgan provided live feedback to mortarmen using an R80D SkyRaider unmanned aerial system that transmitted data. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

Date Taken: 07.14.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US