BLT 1/5 employ sUAS during live-fire range

A U.S. Marine assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, drops a mortar round into an M224 60 mm mortar system during a live-fire range at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 14, 2024. 15th MEU Marines utilized small unmanned aerial systems to assess fires and effects to relay data to mortarmen during a crew-served weapons range. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo illustration by Cpl. Joseph Helms) (This image was created in color and changed to black-and-white.)

Date Taken: 07.14.2024 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US