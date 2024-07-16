BLT 1/5 employ sUAS during live-fire range

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aidan Herbert, left, and Cpl. Kacey Forrey, both mortarman assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire an M224 60 mm mortar system during a live-fire range at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 14, 2024. 15th MEU Marines utilized small unmanned aerial systems to assess fires and effects to relay data to mortarmen during a crew-served weapons range. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 04:05
|Photo ID:
|8535617
|VIRIN:
|240714-M-YF186-1157
|Resolution:
|6274x3529
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
