    BLT 1/5 employ sUAS during live-fire range [Image 2 of 6]

    BLT 1/5 employ sUAS during live-fire range

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aidan Herbert, left, and Cpl. Kacey Forrey, both mortarman assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire an M224 60 mm mortar system during a live-fire range at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 14, 2024. 15th MEU Marines utilized small unmanned aerial systems to assess fires and effects to relay data to mortarmen during a crew-served weapons range. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 04:05
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Mortars
    15th MEU
    MCB Hawaii
    Drone
    Innovation
    IMEFSummerSeries

