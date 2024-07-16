LIMÓN PROVINCE, Costa Rica (July 17, 2024) Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 2nd Class Maryellen Neumann comforts a dog awaiting surgery at Escuela de Alto Palmera in Limón Province, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2024. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners engage in the Caribbean and Central and South America as an enduring promise to promote friendship, partnership, solidarity, and collective security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 21:47 Photo ID: 8535057 VIRIN: 240717-N-FS061-1378 Resolution: 5180x3453 Size: 5.5 MB Location: CR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Continuing Promise 2024 personnel provide veterinary assistance in Limón Province, Costa Rica [Image 8 of 8], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.