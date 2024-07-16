LIMÓN PROVINCE, Costa Rica (July 17, 2024) Rigoberto Lopez, a Costa Rican from Limón Province, sits with his cats while waiting for a veterinarian at Escuela de Alto Palmera during Continuing Promise 2024. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners engage in the Caribbean and Central and South America as an enduring promise to promote friendship, partnership, solidarity, and collective security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

This work, Continuing Promise 2024 personnel provide veterinary assistance in Limón Province, Costa Rica [Image 8 of 8], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino