Continuing Promise 2024 personnel provide veterinary assistance in Limón Province, Costa Rica

LIMÓN PROVINCE, Costa Rica (July 17, 2024) U.S. Army Pfc. Ismael Hamilton, left, helps restrain a dog while Fredder Mata Chaves, a veterinary technician with the Costa Rican National Animal Health Service (SENASA), right, administers anesthesia at Escuela de Alto Palmera in Limón Province, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in the U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

