LIMÓN PROVINCE, Costa Rica (July 17, 2024) Lt. Cdr. Andrew Caudill, right, restrains a dog while Dr. Jorge Rebelo, a veterinarian with the Costa Rican National Animal Health Service (SENASA), right, administers a vaccine at Escuela de Alto Palmera in Limón Province, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2024. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners engage in the Caribbean and Central and South America as an enduring promise to promote friendship, partnership, solidarity, and collective security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 Location: CR Continuing Promise 2024 personnel provide veterinary assistance in Limón Province, Costa Rica [Image 8 of 8], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino