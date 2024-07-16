Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing Promise 2024 personnel provide veterinary assistance in Limón Province, Costa Rica [Image 6 of 8]

    Continuing Promise 2024 personnel provide veterinary assistance in Limón Province, Costa Rica

    COSTA RICA

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    LIMÓN PROVINCE, Costa Rica (July 17, 2024) U.S. Army Pfc. Ismael Hamilton, middle, looks for a dog awaiting surgery at Escuela de Alto Palmera in Limón Province, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 21:47
    This work, Continuing Promise 2024 personnel provide veterinary assistance in Limón Province, Costa Rica [Image 8 of 8], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

