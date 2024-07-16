Continuing Promise 2024 personnel provide veterinary assistance in Limón Province, Costa Rica

LIMÓN PROVINCE, Costa Rica (July 17, 2024) U.S. Army Pfc. Ismael Hamilton, middle, looks for a dog awaiting surgery at Escuela de Alto Palmera in Limón Province, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

