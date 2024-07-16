Members of the Office of the Secretary of Defense are recognized for their length of service and other accomplishments at a town hall meeting hosted by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks and Director of Administration and Management Jennifer C. Walsh at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 17, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 15:42 Photo ID: 8534454 VIRIN: 240717-D-FN350-1899 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.48 MB Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SD, DSD Host OSD Town Hall [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.