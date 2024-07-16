SD, DSD Host OSD Town Hall

Members of the Office of the Secretary of Defense attend a town hall meeting hosted by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks and Director of Administration and Management Jennifer C. Walsh at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 17, 2024. (DoD photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 15:42
|Photo ID:
|8534447
|VIRIN:
|240717-D-FN350-1165
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
