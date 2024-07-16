Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks during a town hall meeting with members of the Office of the Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 17, 2024. (DoD photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 15:42 Photo ID: 8534448 VIRIN: 240717-D-FN350-1249 Resolution: 7870x5247 Size: 3.16 MB Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SD, DSD Host OSD Town Hall [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.