Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SD, DSD Host OSD Town Hall [Image 5 of 11]

    SD, DSD Host OSD Town Hall

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks during a town hall meeting with members of the Office of the Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 17, 2024. (DoD photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 15:42
    Photo ID: 8534448
    VIRIN: 240717-D-FN350-1249
    Resolution: 7870x5247
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD, DSD Host OSD Town Hall [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SD, DSD Host OSD Town Hall
    SD, DSD Host OSD Town Hall
    SD, DSD Host OSD Town Hall
    SD, DSD Host OSD Town Hall
    SD, DSD Host OSD Town Hall
    SD, DSD Host OSD Town Hall
    SD, DSD Host OSD Town Hall
    SD, DSD Host OSD Town Hall
    SD, DSD Host OSD Town Hall
    SD, DSD Host OSD Town Hall
    SD, DSD Host OSD Town Hall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    SD
    SECDEF
    DSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download