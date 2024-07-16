Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks during a town hall meeting with members of the Office of the Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 17, 2024. (DoD photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 15:42
|Photo ID:
|8534448
|VIRIN:
|240717-D-FN350-1249
|Resolution:
|7870x5247
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SD, DSD Host OSD Town Hall [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.