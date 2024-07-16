Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III addresses members of the Office of the Secretary of Defense alongside Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks and Director of Administration and Management Jennifer C. Walsh during a town hall meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 17, 2024. (DoD photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 15:42 Photo ID: 8534449 VIRIN: 240717-D-FN350-1637 Resolution: 6770x4513 Size: 2.53 MB Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SD, DSD Host OSD Town Hall [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.