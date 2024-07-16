Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks speaks during a town hall meeting with members of the Office of the Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 17, 2024. (DoD photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)
This work, SD, DSD Host OSD Town Hall [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.