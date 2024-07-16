Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering Chris Arendt [Image 3 of 3]

    Remembering Chris Arendt

    NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Amy Gregorski 

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    Stephanie Miller (Left), Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Personnel Policy, and Col. Stallings (Right) USMEPCOM Commander cut a cake displaying a photo of Christopher Arendt after a dedication ceremony. USMEPCOM honored the late Christopher P. Arendt with the dedication of USMEPCOM’s auditorium bearing his name during a ceremony July 16.

    Memorialization
    USMEPCOM
    Accessions Policy

