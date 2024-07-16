Remembering Chris Arendt

Stephanie Miller (Right), Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Personnel Policy, and Col. Stallings (Left), USMEPCOM Commander, unveil the Christopher P. Arendt Memorial Auditorium plaque. USMEPCOM honored the late Christopher P. Arendt with the dedication of USMEPCOM’s auditorium bearing his name during a ceremony July 16.

