Current and former USMEPCOM personnel attend a memorialization ceremony for Christopher Arendt. USMEPCOM honored the late Christopher P. Arendt with the dedication of USMEPCOM’s auditorium bearing his name during a ceremony July 16
|07.16.2024
|07.17.2024 13:37
|8534053
|240716-D-XU298-1042
|1024x683
|154 KB
|NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
This work, Remembering Chris Arendt [Image 3 of 3], by Amy Gregorski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
