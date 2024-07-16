Remembering Chris Arendt

Photo By Amy Gregorski | Stephanie Miller (Right), Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Personnel...... read more read more Photo By Amy Gregorski | Stephanie Miller (Right), Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Personnel Policy, and Col. Stallings (Left), USMEPCOM Commander, unveil the Christopher P. Arendt Memorial Auditorium plaque. USMEPCOM honored the late Christopher P. Arendt with the dedication of USMEPCOM’s auditorium bearing his name during a ceremony July 16. see less | View Image Page

USMEPCOM honored the life and accomplishments of the late Christopher (Chris) Arendt, retired Navy officer and former Accession Policy deputy director, with the dedication of USMEPCOM’s auditorium bearing his name July 16.



Stephanie Miller, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (DASD) for Military Personnel Policy and former Accession Policy director, spoke during the unveiling of the room and plaque, noting Arendt’s lasting legacy on the organization and its people.



“I strongly believe that Chris’ legacy is best represented by all those in this room. His authenticity, his love of the work we do, the joy found in celebrating those around him – you all represent that best,” said Miller. “Each of you was part of his extended family and his legacy lives on through you and through many others who will make USMEPCOM, the accession enterprise and indeed the Department of Defense better.”



More than 200 current and former USMEPCOM personnel gathered for the ceremony, which focused on Arendt’s dedication to service and the people he worked with.



“In our travels, I could always tell that his influence went far beyond the walls of the pentagon,” noted Lt. Col. Maria Sanchez, 6th Battalion and Chicago MEPS commander. “His influence extended to the walls of this building and to every one of the 65 MEPS across the country.”



For the past 50 years, the All-Volunteer Force has been sustained despite external challenges and the ongoing need for operational change and improvements. This success has been due to visionary leaders who have led the way, one of the very best being Arendt.



Arendt became a naval aviator in 1982, served 27 years in the Navy and retired as a captain. Following his time in uniform, he served for 14 years as deputy director for Accession Policy, Office of the Deputy Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness.



In this role, he was a champion, advocate and voice for USMEPCOM, but more importantly for the people he worked with.



“There are several programs that fall under the Accession Policy directory, but by far his favorite was USMEPCOM,” said Sanchez. “This was his passion and under his leadership this organization overcame many challenges and it’s now said to reach modernization heights that were once just his vision. He dedicated a lot of his life to the USMEPCOM mission, to what it stands for, to making the processes better and to modernizing and optimizing accessions.”



During the ceremony, speakers referred to Arendt as the ‘godfather of modernization.’ He possessed a vision of what was next for the accessions community; what processing could be. In large part, Chris was the driving force behind the significant modernization of the past few years.



“He saw a USMEPCOM that did not yet exist, but rather a vision of what it could and should become - and with utmost persistence, patience and perseverance, he communicated this vision,” said Donavan Phillips, USMEPCOM Chief of Staff. “He communicated the vision in his own endearing way, and in doing so would bring us along, helping us see all what could be; what should be. Now thanks to Chris’ inspiration, we have the tools – and more importantly the culture that allows us to see over the horizon to a future not yet achieved and drive forward with confidence that it can be realized.”

The USMEPCOM auditorium serves as a gathering place for the men and women of USMEPCOM. Personnel discuss the command’s mission, successes, crises, plans and goals, and recognize those who go above and beyond within its walls. It’s a place for changes of command, promotion, recognition and retirement ceremonies.



“It gives me immense joy that this auditorium is being dedicated to Chris,” said Sanchez. “He would have really loved it. As we dedicate this physical space to Mr. Arendt, let us not be sad, but joyful that we all got to know him, that his spirit lives on and that his guidance continues to surround us. His departure left us all an irreplaceable void, but now this auditorium will serve as a reminder of his legacy so that he can forever be remembered.”



Like so many in USMEPCOM, Arendt was a stalwart contributor who conceptualized a better future and took part in making it happen. The USMEPCOM team remains grateful for his dedication, and honor him in naming the auditorium the Christopher P. Arendt Memorial Auditorium.