Blue Ridge and C7F Host Local Media

240717-N-WM182-1039 PORT KLANG, Malaysia (July 17, 2024) Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, is greeted by senior members of the Royal Malaysian Navy following the arrival of the 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) in Port Klang, Malaysia, July 17, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

