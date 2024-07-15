240717-N-WM182-1089 PORT KLANG, Malaysia (July 17, 2024) Members of the Malaysian press record U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. David Hanson (left) as he leads a tour of the pilot house aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) following the ship's arrival in Port Klang, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit, July 17, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 06:47 Photo ID: 8533154 VIRIN: 240717-N-WM182-1089 Resolution: 5878x3919 Size: 1.5 MB Location: MY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Ridge and C7F Host Local Media [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.