Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blue Ridge and C7F Host Local Media [Image 6 of 8]

    Blue Ridge and C7F Host Local Media

    MALAYSIA

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240717-N-WM182-1089 PORT KLANG, Malaysia (July 17, 2024) Members of the Malaysian press record U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. David Hanson (left) as he leads a tour of the pilot house aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) following the ship's arrival in Port Klang, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit, July 17, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 06:47
    Photo ID: 8533154
    VIRIN: 240717-N-WM182-1089
    Resolution: 5878x3919
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: MY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Ridge and C7F Host Local Media [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blue Ridge and C7F Host Local Media
    Blue Ridge and C7F Host Local Media
    Blue Ridge and C7F Host Local Media
    Blue Ridge and C7F Host Local Media
    Blue Ridge and C7F Host Local Media
    Blue Ridge and C7F Host Local Media
    Blue Ridge and C7F Host Local Media
    Blue Ridge and C7F Host Local Media

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Media
    Malaysia
    Partnership
    C7F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download