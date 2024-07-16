USS Blue Ridge arrives in Port Klang, Malaysia

U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and embarked 7th Fleet staff arrived in Port Klang, Malaysia for a routine port visit, July 17, 2024.



The port visit demonstrates the continuation of over 65 years of economic, security, and people-to-people relations between the two countries.



"Thank you to the people of Port Klang and Kuala Lumpur for their warm welcome of our Blue Ridge and Seventh Fleet teams,” said Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. “Malaysia is a key partner for us in the region, and this port visit provides us an important opportunity to meet with our Royal Malaysian Navy counterparts, engage with the community here, and enjoy the local sights and culture."



During the port visit, 7th Fleet and Blue Ridge leadership will meet with their Malaysian counterparts and local leaders to discuss ways to further advance the U.S.-Malaysia military partnership.



“Maritime security in the region has been and remains a top priority for the United States. The visit of the USS Blue Ridge to Malaysia is a testament to our strong defense partnership, which includes 14 bilateral and multilateral exercises with Malaysia. The United States is committed to further bolstering this partnership and deepening our robust and growing defense cooperation with Malaysia,” said Manu Bhalla, Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.



Additionally, members from the ship’s crew and the 7th Fleet staff will participate in community relations and cultural events to learn about the local history, and engage with the community and people of Kuala Lumpur.



As the 7th Fleet flagship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific.

