Blue Ridge and C7F Host Local Media

240717-N-WM182-1117 PORT KLANG, Malaysia (July 17, 2024) Mr. Gurdit Singh, right, press attaché for the U.S. Embassy in Kuala Lumpar, Malaysia, interviews U.S. Navy Chaplain Lt. Michael Bowen on the bridge wing of the 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) following the ship's arrival in Port Klang, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit, July 17, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

