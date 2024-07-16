Blue Ridge and C7F Host Local Media

240717-N-WM182-1228 PORT KLANG, Malaysia (July 17, 2024) U.S. Navy Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer, U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), answers questions for local media on the ship's flight deck following the Blue Ridge's arrival in Port Klang, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit, July 17, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

