    Eagle Partner 24: Opening Ceremony [Image 9 of 11]

    Eagle Partner 24: Opening Ceremony

    YEREVAN, ARMENIA

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Ambassador to Armenia, Kristina A. Kvien, gives a speech during bilateral exercise Eagle Partner 24 opening ceremony at Yerevan, Armenia, July 15, 2024. Eagle Partner 24 plays a crucial role in reinforcing and strengthening the strategic relationship between the U.S. and Armenia, ensuring that both nations are better prepared to address common security challenges and work together towards shared goals. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 08:40
    Photo ID: 8531056
    VIRIN: 240715-A-JR370-4142
    Resolution: 3570x1883
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: YEREVAN, AM
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle Partner 24: Opening Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    VCORPS
    StongerTogether
    United States Department of Defense (DOD)
    EaglePartner

