U.S. Ambassador to Armenia, Kristina A. Kvien, gives a speech during bilateral exercise Eagle Partner 24 opening ceremony at Yerevan, Armenia, July 15, 2024. Eagle Partner 24 plays a crucial role in reinforcing and strengthening the strategic relationship between the U.S. and Armenia, ensuring that both nations are better prepared to address common security challenges and work together towards shared goals. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

