Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eagle Partner 24: Opening Ceremony [Image 11 of 11]

    Eagle Partner 24: Opening Ceremony

    YEREVAN, ARMENIA

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Armenian Ground Forces conduct a drill performance during the opening ceremony of exercise Eagle Partner 24 in Yerevan, Armenia, July 15, 2024. Eagle Partner is a joint exercise between the U.S. Army and the Armenian Armed Forces, aimed to boost peacekeeping capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 08:38
    Photo ID: 8531058
    VIRIN: 240715-A-JR370-4272
    Resolution: 6647x4433
    Size: 14.47 MB
    Location: YEREVAN, AM
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle Partner 24: Opening Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eagle Partner 24: Opening Ceremony
    Eagle Partner 24: Opening Ceremony
    Eagle Partner 24: Opening Ceremony
    Eagle Partner 24: Opening Ceremony
    Eagle Partner 24: Opening Ceremony
    Eagle Partner 24: Opening Ceremony
    Eagle Partner 24: Opening Ceremony
    Eagle Partner 24: Opening Ceremony
    Eagle Partner 24: Opening Ceremony
    Eagle Partner 24: Opening Ceremony
    Eagle Partner 24: Opening Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VCORPS
    StongerTogether
    United States Department of Defense (DOD)
    EaglePartner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download