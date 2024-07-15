Armenian Ground Forces conduct a drill performance during the opening ceremony of exercise Eagle Partner 24 in Yerevan, Armenia, July 15, 2024. Eagle Partner is a joint exercise between the U.S. Army and the Armenian Armed Forces, aimed to boost peacekeeping capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 08:38 Photo ID: 8531058 VIRIN: 240715-A-JR370-4272 Resolution: 6647x4433 Size: 14.47 MB Location: YEREVAN, AM Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eagle Partner 24: Opening Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.