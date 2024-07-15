Eagle Partner 24: Opening Ceremony

Armenian Ground Forces conduct a drill performance during the opening ceremony of exercise Eagle Partner 24 in Yerevan, Armenia, July 15, 2024. Eagle Partner is a joint exercise between the U.S. Army and the Armenian Armed Forces, aimed to boost peacekeeping capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)
|07.15.2024
|07.16.2024 08:38
|8531058
|240715-A-JR370-4272
|6647x4433
|14.47 MB
|YEREVAN, AM
|1
|0
