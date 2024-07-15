Eagle Partner 24 Kicks Off in Yerevan, Strengthening U.S.-Armenia Military Ties

Photo By Pfc. Alexcia Rupert | Armenian service members attached to 12th Peacekeeping Brigade (PKB) participate in...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Alexcia Rupert | Armenian service members attached to 12th Peacekeeping Brigade (PKB) participate in the opening ceremony for the Eagle Partner 24 in Yerevan, Armenia, July 15, 2024. Eagle Partner serves to prepare the Armenian Armed Forces to participate in NATO peacekeeping operations and to build relationships between the U.S. and Armenia. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert) see less | View Image Page

YEREVAN, Armenia – Hundreds of U.S. and Armenian armed forces service members gathered at the parade field of the Vazgen Sargsyan Military School for the opening ceremony of the Eagle Partner 24 exercise July 15, 2024.



Eagle Partner is designed to increase interoperability between the U.S. and Armenia during peacekeeping and stability operations.



The opening ceremony was attended by U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien, and Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan, along with other distinguished guests.



In her opening remarks, Kvien said, “As I look out on this parade ground and the large number of U.S. and Armenian soldiers standing shoulder to shoulder in formation, it is very clear just how much our bilateral cooperation has grown.”



This year marks the second iteration of Eagle Partner, and as Kvien noted, the exercise has grown in size and scope compared to the previous iteration in September 2023.



For the deputy director of the exercise, Col. Darren Koberlein from the Kansas National Guard, the expectation from this iteration “is simply to become better, deepen the friendships, deepen the partnership and move the ball forward ten yards.”



Armenia has developed an enduring partnership with the Kansas National Guard under the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program, and service members from Kansas are not strangers to this country.



“The opening ceremony was great,” said Koberlein. “A lot of effort and work was put into it, and a lot of Soldiers are participating this year. We want to show that we are partners, and I am excited that many things that were just a dream merely a year ago are now a reality.”



Aside from the military members who are participating in the exercise, there are also nine U.S. service members of Armenian descent from across military branches who are working as interpreters. Among them is 2nd Lt. Benjamin Armen Malian, from the 319th Combat Operations unit in the U.S. Space Force.



“It is a huge boon for me culturally to be able to come here and translate for the country I was born to and the country that I belong to and serve currently,” he said. “It’s the best of both worlds. I am definitely excited to see the faces that we met last year, continue the relationship that we started with them, to see how they have changed. I want to see the new faces that have come in and see how far we can go continuing this relationship between America and Armenia.”



The opening ceremony included a military music band, a drill performance from the Armenians, and ended with a pass-in-review, where all the participating units marched with their colors on the field.



In her closing remarks, Kvien said, “I just want to wish all participants a safe and successful exercise. You are at the forefront of an important and growing relationship and partnership, and our nations thank you for your personal commitment toward ensuring peace, security, and prosperity.”



The exercise will take place in different locations across Armenia and will end on July 24, 2024.