Eagle Partner 24: Opening Ceremony

U.S. Ambassador to Armenia, Kristina A. Kvien, leaves at the end of the opening ceremony of the bilateral exercise Eagle Partner 24 at Yerevan, Armenia, July 15, 2024. Eagle Partner 24 is a significant bilateral demonstration that showcases cooperation, collaboration, agility, and solidarity between participating nations, with the ultimate goal of promoting peace and stability in a dynamic and often unpredictable security environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

