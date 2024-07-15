Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Partner 24: Opening Ceremony [Image 10 of 11]

    Eagle Partner 24: Opening Ceremony

    YEREVAN, ARMENIA

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Ambassador to Armenia, Kristina A. Kvien, leaves at the end of the opening ceremony of the bilateral exercise Eagle Partner 24 at Yerevan, Armenia, July 15, 2024. Eagle Partner 24 is a significant bilateral demonstration that showcases cooperation, collaboration, agility, and solidarity between participating nations, with the ultimate goal of promoting peace and stability in a dynamic and often unpredictable security environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 08:40
    Location: YEREVAN, AM
