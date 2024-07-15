Eagle Partner 24: Opening Ceremony

U.S. and Armenia service members participate in the opening ceremony of bilateral exercise Eagle Partner 24 at Yerevan, Armenia, July 15, 2024. The U.S. is dedicated to work alongside partners in the Black Sea region to ensure they have the combined skills and coordination capabilities necessary to maintain safety and security throughout the region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

