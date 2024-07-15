Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Partner 24: Opening Ceremony [Image 8 of 11]

    Eagle Partner 24: Opening Ceremony

    YEREVAN, ARMENIA

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. and Armenia service members participate in the opening ceremony of bilateral exercise Eagle Partner 24 at Yerevan, Armenia, July 15, 2024. The U.S. is dedicated to work alongside partners in the Black Sea region to ensure they have the combined skills and coordination capabilities necessary to maintain safety and security throughout the region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 08:40
    Photo ID: 8531055
    VIRIN: 240715-A-JR370-8181
    Resolution: 6851x4570
    Size: 15.5 MB
    Location: YEREVAN, AM
    This work, Eagle Partner 24: Opening Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VCORPS
    StongerTogether
    United States Department of Defense (DOD)
    EaglePartner

