Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Americans lose 3-1 to Germans in 15th Annual Sportsfest soccer match [Image 4 of 4]

    Americans lose 3-1 to Germans in 15th Annual Sportsfest soccer match

    BINSFELD, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Max Daigle 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    An American soccer player (in the blue jersey) dribbles through German players during the 15th Annual German-American Sportsfest in Binsfeld, Germany, July 14, 2024. Competing in the Sportsfest has rendered invitations for U.S. service members to join German sports clubs around the region.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 05:53
    Photo ID: 8531012
    VIRIN: 240714-F-AC305-1084
    Resolution: 7349x4899
    Size: 19.69 MB
    Location: BINSFELD, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Americans lose 3-1 to Germans in 15th Annual Sportsfest soccer match [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Americans lose 3-1 to Germans in 15th Annual Sportsfest soccer match
    Americans lose 3-1 to Germans in 15th Annual Sportsfest soccer match
    Americans lose 3-1 to Germans in 15th Annual Sportsfest soccer match
    Americans lose 3-1 to Germans in 15th Annual Sportsfest soccer match

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Americans lose 3-1 to Germans in 15th Annual Sportsfest soccer match

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soccer
    52nd Fighter Wing
    festivals
    Spangdahlem Host Nation Council
    base soccer team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download