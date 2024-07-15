Americans lose 3-1 to Germans in 15th Annual Sportsfest soccer match

An American soccer player (in the blue jersey) dribbles through German players during the 15th Annual German-American Sportsfest in Binsfeld, Germany, July 14, 2024. Competing in the Sportsfest has rendered invitations for U.S. service members to join German sports clubs around the region.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

