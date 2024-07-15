An American soccer player (in the blue jersey) dribbles through German players during the 15th Annual German-American Sportsfest in Binsfeld, Germany, July 14, 2024. Competing in the Sportsfest has rendered invitations for U.S. service members to join German sports clubs around the region.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 05:53
|Photo ID:
|8531012
|VIRIN:
|240714-F-AC305-1084
|Resolution:
|7349x4899
|Size:
|19.69 MB
|Location:
|BINSFELD, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Americans lose 3-1 to Germans in 15th Annual Sportsfest soccer match [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Americans lose 3-1 to Germans in 15th Annual Sportsfest soccer match
No keywords found.