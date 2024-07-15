The 52nd Fighter Wing suffered a 3-1 loss to the Trier Branch of the German Federal Ministry of Justice, Bundesministerium der Justiz, in a friendly soccer match July 14 at the S.V. Binsfeld 1912 Sports Club in Binsfeld, Germany.



The match was the highlight of the Spangdahlem Host Nation Council’s 15th Annual German-American Sportsfest, which is designed to strengthen relationships between the wing and Rheinland-Pfalz communities through athletic competition.



“At the time we began the tradition, we already had good relations with the base for many years,” said Ewald Stukart, the head organizer for the festival. “The games were born as an expression of that relationship, as a way to grow even closer.”



The original featured competition of the Sportsfest was a friendship run; however, when the club the overgrown tennis court to a pitch in 2014, the committee transitioned the focus of the sportsfest to a soccer tournament, said Uwe Zwilling, the president of S.V. Binsfeld.



“Sometimes it can be difficult to get to know our American neighbors, so the festival is a great way to break the ice,” said Zwilling.



Several military installations around the globe have soccer teams; however, most games are played against other Department of Defense teams. Competing in the Sportsfest has rendered invitations for U.S. service members to join German sports clubs around the region.



“You can make really great friends through this game, and it feels so much better to work and live in a community in which you are immersed,” said Noel Desta, a player for the 52nd FW soccer team. “It’s about building those personal relationships with people in the local community.”



While the game of soccer is universal, each country brings a unique style of play that challenges players to adapt and face opponents in a non-threatening environment.



“The American style of play tends to be pretty flash and run-heavy, whereas the Germans have a much more technical and physical approach,” said Desta. “It’s a different look to play against, so I think it gives all of us new perspectives.”



Although the Sabers suffered a loss in the soccer tournament, the final score was merely an asterisk on the friendly match that brought U.S. and German neighbors together in a weekend of fun and fellowship.

