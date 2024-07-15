An American soccer player (in the blue jersey) dribbles past a German player during the 15th Annual German-American Sportsfest in Binsfeld, Germany, July 14, 2024. The Sportsfest was designed to strengthen relationships between the 52nd Fighter Wing and Rheinland-Pfalz communities through athletic competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 05:53
|Photo ID:
|8531011
|VIRIN:
|240714-F-AC305-1173
|Resolution:
|7152x4768
|Size:
|20.88 MB
|Location:
|BINSFELD, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Americans lose 3-1 to Germans in 15th Annual Sportsfest soccer match [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Americans lose 3-1 to Germans in 15th Annual Sportsfest soccer match
No keywords found.