An American soccer player (in the blue jersey) defends the ball against a German opponent during the 15th Annual German-American Sportsfest in Binsfeld, Germany, July 14, 2024. The American soccer team lost the match 3-1; however, the final score was merely an asterisk on the friendly match that brought U.S. and German neighbors together in a weekend of fun and fellowship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 05:53
|Photo ID:
|8531009
|VIRIN:
|240714-F-AC305-1092
|Resolution:
|4011x2674
|Size:
|6.38 MB
|Location:
|BINSFELD, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Americans lose 3-1 to Germans in 15th Annual Sportsfest soccer match [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Americans lose 3-1 to Germans in 15th Annual Sportsfest soccer match
United States Air Forces in Europe