Americans lose 3-1 to Germans in 15th Annual Sportsfest soccer match

An American soccer player (in the blue jersey) tries to avoid a tackle from a German opponent during the 15th Annual German-American Sportsfest in Binsfeld, Germany, July 14, 2024. While the game of soccer is universal, each country brings a unique style of play that challenges players to adapt and face opponents in a non-threatening environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

