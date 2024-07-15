An American soccer player (in the blue jersey) tries to avoid a tackle from a German opponent during the 15th Annual German-American Sportsfest in Binsfeld, Germany, July 14, 2024. While the game of soccer is universal, each country brings a unique style of play that challenges players to adapt and face opponents in a non-threatening environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 05:53
|Photo ID:
|8531010
|VIRIN:
|240714-F-AC305-1222
|Resolution:
|4298x2865
|Size:
|10.03 MB
|Location:
|BINSFELD, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Americans lose 3-1 to Germans in 15th Annual Sportsfest soccer match [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Americans lose 3-1 to Germans in 15th Annual Sportsfest soccer match
No keywords found.