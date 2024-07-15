Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th CES conducts rescue exercise [Image 6 of 6]

    8th CES conducts rescue exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Yho-han La, a Korea Air Space University material science and engineering major, speaks with members of the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron during Beverly Sentinel 24-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2024. La inquired about the 8th CES’s procedures during rescue exercises like the one he had an opportunity to participate in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 05:09
    Photo ID: 8530976
    VIRIN: 240715-F-OO000-1058
    Resolution: 5874x3908
    Size: 11.04 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th CES conducts rescue exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8th CES conducts rescue exercise
    8th CES conducts rescue exercise
    8th CES conducts rescue exercise
    8th CES conducts rescue exercise
    8th CES conducts rescue exercise
    8th CES conducts rescue exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th Civil Engineer Squadron, CES, Firefighter, Rescue, Exercise, Bev Sent 24-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download