8th CES conducts rescue exercise

Yho-han La, a Korea Air Space University material science and engineering major, speaks with members of the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron during Beverly Sentinel 24-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2024. La inquired about the 8th CES’s procedures during rescue exercises like the one he had an opportunity to participate in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

