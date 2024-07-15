8th CES conducts rescue exercise

Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron and members from the 38th Force Protection Squadron Republic of Korea Air Force conduct an after-action discussion following an exercise during Beverly Sentinel 24-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2024. Bev Sent 24-2 consists of a multitude of scenarios to strengthen readiness within the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

