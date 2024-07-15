8th CES conducts rescue exercise

Yho-han La, a Korea Air Space University material science and engineering major, picks up a mannequin during exercise Beverly Sentinel 24-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2024. La got a first-hand look at how the Republic of Korea Air Force conducts exercises. Exercises like Bev Sent 24-2 often facilitate collaboration between ROKAF and the U.S. to strengthen interoperability, partnership, and readiness to take the fight north, if the need arises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

