Senior Airman Dylan Antonson, 8th Civil Engineering Squadron driver operator, rolls up a hose during exercise Beverly Sentinel 24-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2024. Bev Sent 24-2 consists of a multitude of scenarios to strengthen readiness within the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
|07.14.2024
|07.16.2024 05:09
|8530971
|240715-F-OO000-1014
|3868x2574
|4.85 MB
|KR
|2
|0
This work, 8th CES conducts rescue exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.