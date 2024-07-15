Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th CES conducts rescue exercise [Image 3 of 6]

    8th CES conducts rescue exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Dylan Antonson, 8th Civil Engineering Squadron driver operator, rolls up a hose during exercise Beverly Sentinel 24-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2024. Bev Sent 24-2 consists of a multitude of scenarios to strengthen readiness within the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 05:09
    Photo ID: 8530971
    VIRIN: 240715-F-OO000-1014
    Resolution: 3868x2574
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: KR
    This work, 8th CES conducts rescue exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Civil Engineer Squadron, CES, Firefighter, Rescue, Exercise, Bev Sent 24-2

